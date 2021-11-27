Morgan Stanley Has $11.02 Million Stock Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,817,503 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,021 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $11,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 118,540,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397,198 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,879,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,551,000 after acquiring an additional 81,880 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,657,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,761,000 after acquiring an additional 656,776 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,432,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,971,000 after acquiring an additional 466,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,664,000 after acquiring an additional 108,305 shares in the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAN. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oddo Bhf raised Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.58.

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0563 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

