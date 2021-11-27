Morgan Stanley Has $11.35 Million Stock Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of Northwest Natural worth $11,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter worth $315,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter worth $456,000. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 212,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,140,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Northwest Natural news, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $111,887.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $96,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $44.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day moving average of $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Northwest Natural Holding has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.482 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 65.42%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NWN. TheStreet downgraded Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

