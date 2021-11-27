Morgan Stanley Has $11.43 Million Stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 69.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 269,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Grifols worth $11,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Grifols by 224.7% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,213,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,608 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Grifols by 765.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,117,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,397,000 after purchasing an additional 988,842 shares in the last quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Grifols during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,619,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Grifols by 4.7% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,983,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,461,000 after purchasing an additional 225,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Grifols by 158.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 349,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 214,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Grifols alerts:

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $10.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.45. Grifols, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays cut shares of Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Grifols Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.