Morgan Stanley Has $11.45 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.24% of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF worth $11,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GVIP. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 83.4% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GVIP opened at $102.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.19. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a one year low of $84.91 and a one year high of $106.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.