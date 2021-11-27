Morgan Stanley Has $11.54 Million Stock Position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,131 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.92% of Hawaiian worth $11,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hawaiian by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,068,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,518,000 after buying an additional 388,267 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth $102,315,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,431,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,631,000 after buying an additional 463,859 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Hawaiian by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 874,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,319,000 after buying an additional 35,953 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,952,000 after buying an additional 65,360 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $48,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HA stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.19. The stock has a market cap of $935.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.84 and a 1 year high of $31.38.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $180.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.82 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 79.33% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.76) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HA. Wolfe Research downgraded Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

