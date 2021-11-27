Morgan Stanley Has $11.60 Million Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 334,780 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $11,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XHR shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

In related news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $61,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.55. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.