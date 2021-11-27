Morgan Stanley Has $11.66 Million Stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 852.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of Sotera Health worth $11,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 79.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 44,013 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 71.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at about $3,475,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at about $1,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

SHC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sotera Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

Shares of SHC stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.68.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $226.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

