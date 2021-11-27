Morgan Stanley Has $11.70 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.56% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $11,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $340,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTWG stock opened at $216.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.05. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $189.05 and a 12-month high of $247.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

