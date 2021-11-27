Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 16,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of Dorman Products worth $11,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DORM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $770,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $440,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $113.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.76. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.22 and a 12-month high of $122.96.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.89 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

