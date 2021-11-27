Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.06.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock.

MS stock opened at $97.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $175.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.82. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $61.59 and a 1 year high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

