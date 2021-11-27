Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 43,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,330,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,512,000 after acquiring an additional 351,816 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 13,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2,494.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 12,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,170,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,290,000 after buying an additional 66,736 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MS opened at $97.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $61.59 and a 1 year high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.82.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.26.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

