Morgan Stanley Purchases 281,247 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 65.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 709,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,247 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.73% of USA Compression Partners worth $11,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 8.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 43,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners in the first quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 45.7% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 233,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 73,400 shares during the last quarter. 22.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

Shares of USAC stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.95 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average is $15.90. USA Compression Partners LP has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $17.83.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 2.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -477.27%.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.