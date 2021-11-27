Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 791,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 66,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Mueller Water Products worth $11,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 31.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MWA. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

MWA opened at $14.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.21 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.058 dividend. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.11%.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $83,973.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $420,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,595 shares of company stock valued at $667,878. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

