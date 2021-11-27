Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 72.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,315 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $11,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $339,405,000. Odey Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $724,000. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 102.1% during the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 131,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,077,000 after purchasing an additional 66,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,161,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,604,000 after purchasing an additional 56,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.26.

NYSE MS opened at $97.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.82. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $61.59 and a twelve month high of $105.95. The company has a market capitalization of $175.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.76%.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

