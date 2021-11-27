Morgan Stanley Sells 1,288,941 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,281,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,288,941 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of TechnipFMC worth $11,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at about $112,664,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 1,299.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,479,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,742,000 after buying an additional 7,873,960 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 70.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,173,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,218,000 after buying an additional 5,423,524 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 14,790.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,801,000 after buying an additional 1,953,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 16.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,025,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,730,000 after buying an additional 1,440,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.75. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FTI shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.72.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

