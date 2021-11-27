Morgan Stanley Sells 24,205 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 180,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,205 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $11,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FHLC. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $690,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,747,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000.

NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $65.03 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $54.92 and a 1-year high of $68.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.40 and a 200-day moving average of $64.85.

