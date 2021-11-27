Morgan Stanley Sells 5,336,125 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 72.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,049,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,336,125 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of BGC Partners worth $11,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter worth $1,098,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 3.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 86,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 3.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,377,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,149,000 after purchasing an additional 112,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,857,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,944,000 after purchasing an additional 743,214 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 9.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,905,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,485,000 after purchasing an additional 503,992 shares during the period. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.41. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.74. BGC Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $6.51.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $473.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.35 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is presently 33.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

