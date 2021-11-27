Morgan Stanley Trims Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.69% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $11,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWBI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 305,761 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 120,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 41,583 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $612,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.17. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $39.61.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $274.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.59 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 109.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.03%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SWBI shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Smith & Wesson Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

