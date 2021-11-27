MotaCoin (MOTA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,106.00

MotaCoin (CURRENCY:MOTA) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. MotaCoin has a market cap of $210,610.86 and $1,106.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MotaCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MotaCoin has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 196.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MOTA is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 70,225,795 coins and its circulating supply is 54,594,097 coins. The official website for MotaCoin is www.motacoin.net . MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

