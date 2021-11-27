Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $18,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 598.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,534,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 239,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,863,000 after acquiring an additional 39,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 52,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSI. Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $253.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.99. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.16 and a twelve month high of $261.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.28%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

