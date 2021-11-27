MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) to announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. MP Materials reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. MP Materials’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of NYSE:MP traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,811,511. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day moving average is $34.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 63.52 and a beta of 3.92. MP Materials has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a current ratio of 17.74.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $37,930,087.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

