MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $837.00 Million

Equities analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to announce sales of $837.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $828.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $847.00 million. MSC Industrial Direct posted sales of $771.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, December 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year sales of $3.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MSC Industrial Direct.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at $950,000. 74.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSM stock opened at $81.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.63. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $77.47 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.52%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSC Industrial Direct (MSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.