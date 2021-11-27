M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to report earnings of $3.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.92 and the highest is $3.49. M&T Bank reported earnings per share of $3.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year earnings of $13.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.48 to $13.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $12.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS.

MTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.24.

MTB opened at $153.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank has a one year low of $116.29 and a one year high of $168.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 696.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26,234 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in M&T Bank by 185.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

