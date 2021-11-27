MT. Carmel Public Utility Co (OTC:MCPB) Plans $0.30 Dividend

MT. Carmel Public Utility Co (OTC:MCPB) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

MCPB stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. MT. Carmel Public Utility has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

