MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 812.5% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MSLP stock remained flat at $$0.58 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,899. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22. MusclePharm has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.30.

MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. MusclePharm had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter.

MusclePharm Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of branded sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements. It offers a broad range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, and gels that satisfy the needs of enthusiasts and professionals alike. It focuses on MusclePharm and FitMiss brands.

