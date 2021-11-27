MyNeighborAlice Price Tops $19.42 on Exchanges (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 27th. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be purchased for $19.42 or 0.00035327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MyNeighborAlice has a total market capitalization of $594.14 million and $267.93 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MyNeighborAlice Profile

MyNeighborAlice is a coin. It launched on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

Buying and Selling MyNeighborAlice

