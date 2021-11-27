Mysterium (MYST) Price Tops $0.97

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 27th. Over the last seven days, Mysterium has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mysterium has a total market cap of $19.45 million and approximately $339,693.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mysterium coin can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00001766 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mysterium Coin Profile

Mysterium (MYST) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network . Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Mysterium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mysterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

