Nano Trading Down 12% This Week (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.86 or 0.00008884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $646.95 million and approximately $19.46 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nano has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00027075 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded down 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

