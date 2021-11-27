Nasdacoin (NSD) Price Reaches $0.0075 on Major Exchanges

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $197,617.08 and approximately $9,444.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 26,521,554 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

