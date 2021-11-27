Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stake Lessened by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,700 shares during the period. Nasdaq comprises about 0.9% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.23% of Nasdaq worth $73,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter worth $221,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 18.0% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 8.5% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $203.68 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.27 and a 1 year high of $214.96. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.54 and a 200-day moving average of $188.34.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.09.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total value of $170,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $351,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,916 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

