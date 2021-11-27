National Grid (LON:NG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $937.04

National Grid plc (LON:NG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 937.04 ($12.24) and traded as high as GBX 1,009 ($13.18). National Grid shares last traded at GBX 1,007 ($13.16), with a volume of 2,467,261 shares traded.

NG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,039.85 ($13.59).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 936.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 937.04. The stock has a market cap of £36.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a GBX 17.21 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.57%.

National Grid Company Profile (LON:NG)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

