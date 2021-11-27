National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NHI. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,754,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in National Health Investors by 353.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,959,000 after purchasing an additional 255,321 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in National Health Investors by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 535,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,906,000 after purchasing an additional 229,101 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in National Health Investors by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 342,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,977,000 after purchasing an additional 136,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors stock opened at $52.77 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.78 and a 12-month high of $78.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 16.11.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 45.92%. The firm had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 115.02%.

NHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist cut their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.50 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $280,970. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

