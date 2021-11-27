National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.71.

NNN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $45.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.71. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $37.44 and a 12-month high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 144.22%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,148,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,787,000 after acquiring an additional 45,333 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,889,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,599,000 after acquiring an additional 447,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.