Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.63.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NLS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NLS stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. Nautilus has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $230.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Nautilus had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nautilus will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $874,685.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,019 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,759.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,246,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nautilus by 245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after purchasing an additional 345,304 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. raised its stake in Nautilus by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 827,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 279,000 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its stake in Nautilus by 419.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 265,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 214,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

