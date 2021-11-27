Navcoin (NAV) Market Cap Achieves $30.42 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $30.42 million and approximately $665,535.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003656 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002626 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00015040 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00016573 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,273,746 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

