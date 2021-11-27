Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

NKTR stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.23. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.10. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.45% and a negative net margin of 493.62%. The business had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,368. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 21,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $278,320.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,814 shares of company stock worth $509,555 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.