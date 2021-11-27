NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,401 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 1.64% of NeoPhotonics worth $7,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26,738 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 12.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,412,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 92,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $1,383,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 17,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $261,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 337,236 shares of company stock worth $5,072,029. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NPTN opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 0.97.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.88 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NPTN. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Northland Securities lowered NeoPhotonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

