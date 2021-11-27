Netbox Coin (NBX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $232,057.00

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Over the last week, Netbox Coin has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Netbox Coin has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $232,057.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000449 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00104616 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Netbox Coin Coin Profile

Netbox Coin (NBX) is a coin. It launched on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 79,203,276 coins and its circulating supply is 76,496,422 coins. The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal . The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal

Buying and Selling Netbox Coin

