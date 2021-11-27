NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.00.

Several research firms recently commented on NTES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CLSA cut their target price on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. HSBC cut their target price on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 30,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in NetEase by 0.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 7.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 32.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTES traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,924,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,109. NetEase has a twelve month low of $77.97 and a twelve month high of $134.33. The stock has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.09.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. NetEase’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.58%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

