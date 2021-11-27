NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 477,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,394 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.14% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NRBO. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NRBO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

NRBO opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.40. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing multi-modal disease-modifying therapies. Its pipeline include ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation; Gemcabene, which is assessed as an acute indication for COVID-19; NB-01, a treatment for painful diabetic neuropathy; and NB-02, which has the potential to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases.

