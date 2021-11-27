Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 27th. In the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000449 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00104312 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000079 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

Neutrino Dollar (CRYPTO:USDN) is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars.

