Neutrino Token (NSBT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $51.90 Million

Neutrino Token (CURRENCY:NSBT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 27th. One Neutrino Token coin can now be bought for approximately $24.02 or 0.00043947 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino Token has a market cap of $51.90 million and approximately $82,679.00 worth of Neutrino Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neutrino Token has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Neutrino Token Coin Profile

Neutrino Token’s launch date was March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino Token’s total supply is 2,161,102 coins. Neutrino Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . Neutrino Token’s official website is neutrino.at . Neutrino Token’s official message board is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex. “

Neutrino Token Coin Trading

