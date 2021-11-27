Neutrino USD Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $27.86 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001798 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $559.13 million and approximately $27.86 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00065005 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00078300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00103348 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,095.12 or 0.07439393 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,034.09 or 0.99977565 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 564,947,359 coins and its circulating supply is 564,946,774 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

