New America Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:NECA) Short Interest Down 91.0% in November

New America Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:NECA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decline of 91.0% from the October 31st total of 281,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 472,913,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NECA remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. 19,461,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,719,453. New America Energy has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

Get New America Energy alerts:

About New America Energy

New America Energy Corp. engages in the provision of automobile title loans through its subsidiaries. It offers short-term high interest loans to consumers through the collateral of used car and truck titles. The company was founded on May 8, 2006 and is headquartered in Chamblee, GA.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for New America Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New America Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.