New Gold (TSE:NGD) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.69

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.69 and traded as high as C$1.92. New Gold shares last traded at C$1.88, with a volume of 1,835,513 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NGD shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$1.75 to C$1.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.43.

Get New Gold alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.95. The firm has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.39.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.