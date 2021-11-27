Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Short Interest Update

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 89.8% from the October 31st total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NRGOF stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 33,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,277. Newrange Gold has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11.

About Newrange Gold

Newrange Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of precious metal and base metal projects. It operates the Pamlico, El Dovio, and Yarumalito projects. The company was founded by Nathan A. Tewalt and Robert G. Carrington on May 16, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

