Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Short Interest Update

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 89.8% from the October 31st total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NRGOF stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 33,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,277. Newrange Gold has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11.
About Newrange Gold
