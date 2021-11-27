NEXT.coin (NEXT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.22 Million

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 27th. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,652.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $561.06 or 0.01026594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.75 or 0.00268525 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00020598 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001482 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00013380 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00038209 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003455 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.