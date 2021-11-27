NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 3,188 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $114.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.16. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

