NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 3,222 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,518 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 0.6% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $333.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.48.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total transaction of $84,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,815,813 shares of company stock valued at $631,347,024 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

