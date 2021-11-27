NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 5,831 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the quarter. Bill.com accounts for about 0.7% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $8,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BILL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,038.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 341.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BILL shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.00.

In other news, CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total transaction of $27,497.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 111,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $33,330,180.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 431,293 shares of company stock worth $131,051,654 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $300.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.67 and a beta of 2.31. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.64 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

